American International Group Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Mosaic by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $59.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 10.51%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.93.

About Mosaic (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.