American International Group Inc. Sells 5,369 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

