American International Group Inc. Sells 797 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of STAG Industrial worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,644,000 after purchasing an additional 606,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,189,000 after purchasing an additional 131,735 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after buying an additional 2,924,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,187,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,875,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,882,000 after acquiring an additional 148,481 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $40.04 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.