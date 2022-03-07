American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $161.04 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.37 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.96. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

