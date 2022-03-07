AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $72.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.79 million to $73.10 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $77.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $289.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.29 million to $291.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $289.26 million, with estimates ranging from $285.31 million to $293.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMERISAFE.
Several analysts have issued reports on AMSF shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,956. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $906.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.
About AMERISAFE (Get Rating)
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
