AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $72.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.79 million to $73.10 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $77.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $289.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.29 million to $291.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $289.26 million, with estimates ranging from $285.31 million to $293.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMERISAFE.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMSF shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AMERISAFE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 45,968 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,956. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $906.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

