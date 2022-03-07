Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $234.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,711,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,091. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

