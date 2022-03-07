AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock Position Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at $2,503,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 34.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $104.61 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.53 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $1,566,406.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $7,864,362. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.