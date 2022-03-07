Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Update

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ AMYT opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. Amryt Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.
Amryt Pharma Company Profile
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
