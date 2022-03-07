Analysts Anticipate Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) to post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

PPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

