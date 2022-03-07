Analysts Anticipate Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) to post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
