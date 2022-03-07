Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Earnings of $4.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.92. Westlake Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $16.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.08 to $19.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.71 to $17.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,715,000 after acquiring an additional 64,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 49.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.94. 774,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,997. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.20. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

