Analysts Expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.76 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,422. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

