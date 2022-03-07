Analysts Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) to announce $1.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. EastGroup Properties posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,642 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $194.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.83. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

