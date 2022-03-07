Analysts Expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $645.38 Million

Brokerages expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) to announce $645.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $629.10 million and the highest is $661.80 million. Energizer reported sales of $685.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

NYSE ENR traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $30.20. 757,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,518. Energizer has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Energizer by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Energizer by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Energizer by 597.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 224,094 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

