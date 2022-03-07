Analysts Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) will post sales of $262.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $266.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.26 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $257.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $80.26 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.74. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

