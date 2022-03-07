Analysts Expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. NETSTREIT reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth about $210,000.

NYSE:NTST traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $21.21. 50,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.44 million, a P/E ratio of 303.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

