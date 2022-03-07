Analysts Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings per share of $3.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $12.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

SWK stock opened at $161.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.08 and its 200-day moving average is $181.95. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $151.21 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

