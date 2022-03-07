Analysts Expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to Post $1.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.47. W. R. Berkley posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,903,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,910,000 after purchasing an additional 333,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,091,000 after acquiring an additional 146,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,708,000 after acquiring an additional 211,922 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.90. 656,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,533. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $93.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

