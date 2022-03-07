Analysts Set Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) PT at $260.00

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALIZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Allianz from €250.00 ($280.90) to €260.00 ($292.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $20.60 on Friday. Allianz has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.89 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

