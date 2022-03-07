Analysts Set Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) PT at $63.60

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 2,703.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 501.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Chegg by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.26. 3,140,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,430. Chegg has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $96.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

