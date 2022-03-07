Analysts Set Expectations for Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the year.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

WVE has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

WVE opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

