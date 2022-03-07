Analysts Set Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) PT at $23.24

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on OCDX shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $17.24 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of -66.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24,224.7% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,413,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,806 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,161 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 371.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,834,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,300 shares during the last quarter.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

