Analysts Set SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target at $50.60

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

SKYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.81. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,931,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 49,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SkyWest by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

