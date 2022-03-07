Analysts Set SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target at $50.60

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.60.
SKYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.81. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $61.15.
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
