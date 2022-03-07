Analysts Set Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Price Target at $61.50

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($65.17) to €60.00 ($67.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

SMFKY stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.94. 44,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $60.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

