Analyzing Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Flux Power alerts:

This table compares Flux Power and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -50.09% -87.33% -46.92% Solid Power N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Flux Power and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00 Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Flux Power currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 471.43%. Solid Power has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Solid Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flux Power and Solid Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $26.26 million 1.28 -$12.79 million ($1.04) -2.02 Solid Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solid Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Summary

Flux Power beats Solid Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power (Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

About Solid Power (Get Rating)

Solid Power Inc. is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.