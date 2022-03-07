Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.5 days.

ANDHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS ANDHF opened at $38.36 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

