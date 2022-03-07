AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.04.
AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (Get Rating)
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
