AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.04.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,059 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 70.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,128,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,039,000 after buying an additional 876,531 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,095,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after buying an additional 830,328 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,129,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after buying an additional 822,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,578,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,076,000 after acquiring an additional 754,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

