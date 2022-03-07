Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,682 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,140.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,414,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 10.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 485.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

Shares of AR opened at $25.42 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 4.08.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

