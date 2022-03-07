Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 on March 25th

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Anthem has raised its dividend by 14.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Anthem has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Anthem to earn $32.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $476.84 on Monday. Anthem has a 1-year low of $322.75 and a 1-year high of $477.47. The company has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.37.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Anthem by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Anthem by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

