Apella Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 335.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 181,777 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 40,580 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 421,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $21.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $22.32.

