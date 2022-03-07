Apella Capital LLC Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2,071.6% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 78,887 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Dominion Energy by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D opened at $82.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

