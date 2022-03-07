Apella Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

NYSE:GE opened at $89.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $87.52 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

