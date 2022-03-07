Apella Capital LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 266,571 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 376,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 191,321 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 660.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 179,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 156,054 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 816,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 146,415 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 350,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 146,358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCR opened at $20.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.