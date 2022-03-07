Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $86.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 92.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,355. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,439,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108,437.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 565.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 150,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 128,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

