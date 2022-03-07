Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 65,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 72,163 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 1.0% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter worth $5,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter worth $2,922,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 139.6% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 234,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 136,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter worth $1,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.