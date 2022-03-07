Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Investors Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Investors Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.7% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,901,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,342,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.78. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

