Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.1% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $185,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.50. The company had a trading volume of 915,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,342,055. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

