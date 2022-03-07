Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

ARBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ARBE opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14. Arbe Robotics has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbe Robotics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,384,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arbe Robotics (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbe Robotics (ARBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.