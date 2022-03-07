ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,350. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,083,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 270,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 197,064 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 29.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,209,000 after buying an additional 146,968 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $87.57 on Monday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.67.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.01%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

