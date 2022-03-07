ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on MT. Bank of America decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.

NYSE MT traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,925,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,956. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,669 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,019 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $25,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

