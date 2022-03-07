ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACTD remained flat at $$9.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,628. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $4,959,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $1,890,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

