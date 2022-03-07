Ares Management Llc Sells 18,800 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $804,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $2,178,500.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Ares Management Llc sold 45,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $1,980,900.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $2,131,000.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Ares Management Llc sold 13,128 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $558,202.56.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $3,018,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $4,373,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,765,030.96.

On Monday, December 27th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $2,156,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $23,024.96.

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50.

California Resources stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.28. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.27%.

CRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at $14,955,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at $558,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 36.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 56,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 356.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 474,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,438,000 after acquiring an additional 370,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at $715,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

