argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $278.00 at Morgan Stanley

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $278.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARGX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($382.02) to €350.00 ($393.26) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.33.
Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $266.15 on Monday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $248.21 and a fifty-two week high of $356.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.38 and a 200-day moving average of $303.94.
About argenx (Get Rating)
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
