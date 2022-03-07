Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Short Interest Up 37.9% in February

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 366,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56,764 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,167,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,486,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after acquiring an additional 297,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

NYSE:ARGO traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $40.84. 405,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,879. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

