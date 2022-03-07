Arianee (ARIA20) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Arianee has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Arianee has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and approximately $31,176.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.23 or 0.06536743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,745.73 or 0.99842472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00042600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00046236 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arianee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arianee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

