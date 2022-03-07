ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €770.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) received a €770.00 ($865.17) target price from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($876.40) target price on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,061.80) target price on ASML in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($988.76) target price on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($674.16) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($949.44) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €756.38 ($849.87).

