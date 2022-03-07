Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,400 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 788,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AZPN opened at $150.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.56. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 118,426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $16,102,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

