ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ASXFY opened at $58.49 on Monday. ASX has a 1-year low of $52.20 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85.

Get ASX alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.7819 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.