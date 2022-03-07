ATB Capital Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$32.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.39.

TSE:ALA traded up C$0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$29.18. 680,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,652. The firm has a market cap of C$8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$19.78 and a twelve month high of C$29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.07.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

