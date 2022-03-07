Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Shares of ATH stock opened at C$2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$2.17.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

