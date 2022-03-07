Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.26

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.26 and last traded at C$2.26, with a volume of 3257992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 2.88.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.